9 cases to protect your OnePlus 5T from accidents

The OnePlus 5T is an excellent smartphone, but not without its faults. For example, the back of the phone is quite slippery, which can be conducive to accidents. Fortunately, this is a problem that can easily be solved with the help of a protective case.

In the case of the OnePlus 5T, you have plenty of options to choose from – some even offered by the producing company itself. Below you’ll find a list of some of the best cases for your OnePlus 5T to help you protect your investment.

OnePlus 5T Protective Case

Price: $17.95

Offered by OnePlus in Sandstone or in Karbon, the Protective Case adds extra grip. It’s quite thin, so it won’t make the phone seem bulkier in hand. Thanks to its raised edges, it will protect the camera and screen from accidental drops. Both models are still available.

OnePlus 5T Bumper Case

Price: $29.95

The Bumper Case is available in three variants including Ebony, Rosewood, and Karbon. The latter version is the sturdier variant, as it’s made from strong TPU and real DuPont Kevlar fibers (extracted from actual carbon fibers) – which is the same material used to make bulletproof vests – to keep your phone safe.

The other two models blend TPU with Ebony and Rosewood, giving your OnePlus 5T a unique look.

OnePlus 5T Silicone Protective Case

Price: $17.95

Another protective option offered by OnePlus itself is the Silicone case. The accessory features three layers of Silicone for extra protection and shock absorption. The inside of the phone is also lined with soft microfiber. As a result, the OnePlus 5T is kept clean and scratch-free.

The case features a raised lip meant to protect the display and comes in Red or Black. Unfortunately, the Red case is currently sold out, so for the time being customers can place an order only for the Black variant.

Wellci Soft Silicone Case with Texture Carbon Fiber Design

Price: $5.99

Looking for a more affordable case? Accessory maker Wellci has your back. This OnePlus 5T cover is made of flexible shock-absorption TPU material and features a carbon fiber-style look with a textured surface for added grip.

There’s also a raised edge around the screen and camera to keep those sensitive areas protected. A spiderweb pattern within the case helps with shock dispersion. The case is available on Amazon in multiple color options including Black, Navy, Green, Grey and Red.

Anccer Ultra-Thin Case

Price: $11.99

Love colors? Then the Anccer collection is what you’re looking for. These ultrathin cases are made of hard polycarbonate that can withstand drops and bumps. Anccer offers an enticing color palette, so you’ll be able to overhaul your phone’s back in an instant.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Price: $12.99

Looking for something more rugged? Well then you might want to take a look at what Spigen has to offer. This case is made from flexible TPU with interior spider-web pattern. The embedded Air Cushion Technology aids with shock absorption, while the raised lip protects the display.

DAYJOY Aluminum Protective Case

Price: $24.99

Want to turn your OnePlus 5T into a gadget that looks like it just stepped off the Enterprise? Well then we recommend taking a look at DAYJOY’s line of cases for the OnePlus 5T. While metal is not usually the material used in making cases, DAYJOY breaks away from the crowd with its series of OnePlus 5T covers. Cases are made from a series of square aluminum tubes that allow shock to travel away from the phone. A sure investment for those who’d like their OnePlus 5T to look anything but ordinary.

Belk Vintage Book Style Flip Folio

Price: $11.99 and up

Like the vintage look a leather case can give your phone? Then check out Belk’s tasteful offerings. These cases come with a flip cover made of smooth artificial leather PU to protect the screen and cover created from hard PC to offer 360-degree protection.

The flip folio can also fold into a kickstand for watching videos and also includes an interior credit card slot.

The Belk Vintage Book Style Flip Folio can be purchased in Black for $11.99, while the Brown, Red and White version will take you back with $13.99.

As-Guard Ultra Flexible Case

Price: $7.89

Want a case that will keep the back of your OnePlus 5T visible? Then you might want to invest in the ultra-thin As-Guard Ultra Flexible case. Made of shock absorbent and scratch resistant TPU gel material, the case can protect your phone from the usual bumps and scratches. The special dotted texture interior design prevents air bubbles from forming at the back of your phone. You can grab the case with a clear back, but also in Purple or Black.