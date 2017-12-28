Samsung rolls out Android Oreo beta 5 to Galaxy S8 and S8+

The final build of Android Oreo for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ got that little bit closer with the release of the fifth beta of Android 8.0.

The firmware is marked as version ZQLE and is a rather sizeable at 613.40MB but includes a whole host of bug fixes from those labelled as device stability down to incredibly broad ‘performance improvements’.

Included in the update is the December security patch from Google so that’s good. Aside from that, the Beta 5 release isn’t very exciting but is significant as it means we’re one step closer to getting a final public build of the latest version of Android Oreo.

To check to see if the update is ready for your device, open the Settings app > Software update > Download updates manually. You need to be enrolled in the Beta program for Samsung to be eligible to upgrade OTA.