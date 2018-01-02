Boost your productivity with the 2018 Windows Refresh Bundle, pay what you want

Are you a Windows user looking for an all-in-one bundle to help you achieve your goals and keep you productive? The 2018 Windows Refresh Bundle is designed to do just that, featuring 10 types of software that will aid in data recovery (in the event of accidental loss) and productivity involving photography, editing files side-by-side, and more.

There are ten types of productivity software in The 2018 Windows Refresh Bundle. First, there’s Disk Drill PRO, an all-inclusive data recovery system that can retrieve over 200 types of files on computers and external drives — including photos, music, videos, documents, etc. This is a data insurance policy you can use for everything, in everything.

Next, Pagico 8 is an elite task manager that helps keep you on track with your mobile goals by providing well-designed graphic flowcharts. Browse projects by way of a project tag browser to find what you need in a matter of minutes.

DeltaWalker 2 Pro, another software offering in the 2018 Windows Refresh Bundle, helps you compare, merge, and edit files side-by-side on the screen, simultaneously. This will be effective for those who find themselves creating multiple files concerning the same project, or those who need to multi-task at a moment’s notice.

iSkySoft PDF Editor 6 is designed to help you edit PDF files (for those who want to do more than just share PDFs). Ashampoo WinOptimizer 15 cleans your computer system, protects it from vulnerabilities, viruses, and malware, and optimizes it to continue loading webpages and documents quickly.

Ashampoo Snap 10 is a screen-capturing and screen-sharing software service that understands the need to share screenshots on a larger scale these days (especially in business). Other apps such as the WALTR2 are designed to help you drop files from your iPhone or iPad without iTunes (something every iOS user craves).

Based on what we’ve said here, the 2018 Windows Refresh Bundle is one attractive package. You can get this by bidding the highest price on the leaderboard, beating the average price, or paying what you want. This offer expires in 4 days, so don’t let procrastination get in the way of your productivity.