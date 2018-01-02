Build your own custom PC with the How to Build a Computer Bundle

Have you ever wanted to build your own custom PC but didn’t know where to start? Most individuals tend to buy their own PCs rather than build them, but you’ll be able to pull off some pretty impressive performance with a DIY project that brings your own creative flair to the table.

The How to Build a Computer Bundle brings together 4 hours of content, 126 lessons, and lifetime access to the content, with instruction in how computers work, optional components, computer wiring, installing an operating system (OS), liquid cooling, Network Cabling, Creating Patch Cables and Jacks, Storage Replacement, RAM improvement, Overclocking, Running Benchmarks, and so on.

In course 1, you’ll learn about computer architecture; course 2 will teach you how to upgrade your computer hardware to achieve faster storage speed, performance graphics rendering, increase data read/write speeds, achieve CPU liquid cooling, and RAID utilization.

Course 3 is all about network cable wiring, and course 4 pertains to upgrading your laptop. Course 4 will help you augment your current laptop hardware and add features such as an SSD, additional RAM, and refresh your CPU cooling unit.

