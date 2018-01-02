Sweat in style with the TREBLAB X11 Bluetooth earphones

Headphones or earphones? Is a solid question every consumer must ask themselves when purchasing music accessories. Sure, music is something everyone enjoys, but it’s how you listen to it that distinguishes you from others. Some prefer the old-school, over-the-ear headphones (hey there, Sony Walkman crowd; we see you!), while others prefer earbuds and the more sleek, stylish, and compact look.

This Deal of the Day is for those who cherish the stylish, compact experience and want to remain mobile event outdoors. Called the TREBLAB X11 earphones, these earbuds by Treblab (for whom they’re named) feature passive noise cancellation and HD sound, built-in mic by which to accept calls, rock-solid bass, super-crisp treble, and multi-device connection support so that you need not worry with disconnecting one device to add another. You can wear the X11 earphones as two separate earbuds or as one earbud.