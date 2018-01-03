[GIVEAWAY] Win an Anki OVERDRIVE:Fast & Furious Edition

Dom’s Ice Charger. Hobbs’ International MXT. The Fast & Furious Edition vehicles are ready to throw down high-stakes action, with weapons that’ll seriously blow you (and your competitors) away.

Ready or not, we’re ready to kick off the new year with an awesome giveaway! Let’s get 2018 started with something really cool, shall we? First out of the gate is the Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition. What is it? Read on and learn! Then, enter to win!

Controlled by your smartphone or tablet, this is a full on bundle of racing themed around the ever-growing series of films. That’s right, you’ll get both Dom’s Ice Charger and Hobb’s MXT to race against each other on a track designed by you.

Comprised of physical racing track and virtual details, it’s like a 21st take on the old tabletop race cars from your childhood. Not only will you be in charge of building the experience, but you’ll race for pinks against a friend as each of you employ nitro, EMPs, and more. With six different ways to play, you’ll have something different every time.

General Gameplay Details

Battle-racing in the real-world – Take control of physical Supercars via smart devices and battle against friends or in-game A.I. commanders, including the Toretto crew. Supercars are upgradable with new virtual weapons like EMPs and nitro

boosts for an all-out vehicular mayhem.

Highly-detailed Supercars – Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition features two highly-detailed Supercars based on the high-octane vehicles favored by the characters in the Fast films. Created by Hollywood car designer, Harald Belker, these sleek supercars are packed with a 50MHZ computer and camera that recognizes player-built courses mapping tracks 500

data points per second.

Modular tracks – Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition comes with 10 separate track pieces, allowing players to build eight unique battle courses in seconds, right out of the box.

Play powerful – The all-new, exclusive Fast & Furious track piece brings excitement from the movies into your game. Build it into your track then drive through the Power Zone to trigger a massive hack that ultimately disables nearby opponents.

Expand your battlefield – Expand your Fast & Furious battles with Anki OVERDRIVE Supercars, Supertrucks and expansion kits. Adding an expansion kit, like the Corner Kit, ups the track configurations from eight to more than 20 different

variations!

Valued at $170, this bundle works with both Android and iOS devices, including Fire tablets, too. And, should you want to step things up even further, you can pick up expansion kits to create even more unique and challenging fun. The full kit, and expansion parts, can be purchased at Anki.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Toys”R”US.

How to Enter

We’re going to run this contest starting from today (January 3, 2018) and through January 12 at 11:59PM EST. All you have to do to enter is one of the following:

Visit Anki on Facebook

Follow @Anki on Twitter

Tweet the message: “I’m entered to win the Anki OVERDIVE: Fast & Furious Edition from @Anki and @AndroidGuys. “

Note that you can do each of these to increase your odds of winning! In fact, you can tweet the message once per day to up your chances.

Anki will ship the prize directly to the winner once we’ve pulled their name. Good luck to all!

