Cool Kickstarter projects: Embr Wave is a wearable thermostat for your body

Wearables have been around for a few years, and yet they have failed to find true utility. For example, there’s not much you can do on your smartwatch than you can’t do on a smartphone.

Well a new startup founded at MIT has created a wearable that actually solves a real problem. If you’re human, you probably have gone through moments when you felt either too hot or too cold, while others around you felt completely at ease. It can make you feel extremely uncomfortable, but lucky now there’s a solution. It’s called the Embr Wave and is a tiny thermostat for your body you can actually wear around your wrist.

Had enough of arguing with your workmates whether the air-conditioning should stay on or off? Stuck in an overheated subway car with another 30 minutes to go? Well with Embr Wave around your wrist you’ll be able to get the thermal relief you crave at the press of the button.

Once the button has been activated, the wearable will immediately cool down or warm up the skin around your wrist. That’s it, you might be asking at this point? Well, the MIT-founded start-up claims that warming or cooling one spot on your body is enough to improve your overall comfort, without changing the core temperature. Sitting on your wrist, the Embr Wave works to deliver waves of temperature for efficient, precise and immediate effect.

To start a cooling session, simply click the left side of the Light Bar on your Embr Wave. Conversely, click the right side of the Light Bar to get some heat in your body. For those who prefer intermediate levels of coolness/warmth, the Embr Wave comes with 16 distinct temperature intensity levels ranging from Very Cold to Very Warm.

The wearable relies on a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery with micro USB charging cable that’s said to be good for 2-3 days of normal use.

If you think the Embr Wave would be an useful addition to your life, then you’ll be glad to know the product has been successfully funded on Kickstarter. You can pre-order your own Embr Wave wearable for $299, from the official Embr Wave layer. It’s expected to start shipping in July 2018.