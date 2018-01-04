LightInTheBox ushers in 2018 with big savings on phones, accessories, and more

Have you found yourself sitting on some extra money thanks to Santa? Or, maybe your parents hooked you up with some cash because they didn’t know what to get you. Whatever the case, if you have the itch for new gear, or need something new, you might want to swing by LightInTheBox to see what’s on sale.

We’ve gathered up a handful of special promotional prices that span smartphones, earphones, and cable organization. Each is a limited time deal and subject to a specific number of pieces so it’s first-come, first-served.

Note that while the prices you see will be attractive and competitive, you’ll also get a coupon code for a few to save even more. Make sure to add the code at checkout to get the best price available! Rest assured, though, that even if you miss out on this round, you’ll still get an excellent deal.

Type: In Ear

Features: with Microphone

Material: Aluminum Alloy

Connection: Wired

Communication: 3.5mm

Coupon: HAPPYNEWYEAR (only 500 pcs)

$2.30 / €2.03

ORICO CBS5 Cable Winder Earphone Cable Organizer

Available in a variety of colors, this organizer goes great on the back or side of a desk. Put one on your nightstand, one on the end table, and another one in the kitchen. Why not? At this price you can’t go wrong! Supports up to five cables so you can keep things nice and tidy.

Coupon: LITBORICO

$0.70/ €0.66

https://www.lightinthebox.com/none-fish-bones-cable-cord-holder_p6361917.html?litb_from=forum_banana

Lenovo ZUK Z1 221 Global Version

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080) display

Android 5.1 Lollipop

3GB RAM

64GB internal storage

13-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

4100mAh battery

Powered by the CyanogenMod version of Android, the Lenovo phone might be a little bit older but that doesn’t mean it can’t get the job done. Highly customizable, this one can still hang with most mid-range phones yet it costs only a fraction of what newer ones run. The 4100mAh battery beats most handsets and should get you into two days worth of usage — maybe more!

$124.00/ €104.92

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080) display

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

16-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

An excellent solution for casual smartphone users, this one features a lean and clean version of Android without any carrier bloat. We’ve long been a fan of the current iteration of Motorola and think this one is an excellent representation of bang for buck.

$135.83 / €120.02