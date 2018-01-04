TomTop’s selling a 2-din, 7″ touchscreen car stereo for just $42.99

Every now and then, a deal comes across our desk that’s a little too good not to pass on to our readers, even if it isn’t inherently Android related. This is one of those items. Normally $112, this 2-din 7″ touchscreen car stereo is just $42.99 for a limited time.

Features:

  • 7″, 2-din HD Car Stereo MP5 Player w/Touchscreen
  • Bluetooth Call Support
  • FM Radio and Aux Input.
  • MicroSD and USB Support
  • Rear-View Camera Support
  • Colorful Backlighting

General:

  • Color: Black
  • Type: 2-Din
  • Installation Dimension: 7″ x 4″ x 2.6″
  • Box Size: 7.9″ x 6″ x 4.7″
  • Box Weight: 24oz.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 7″
  • Screen Resolution: 800×480
  • OSD languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese
  • Video Format: RMVB/RM/FLV/3GP/MPEG/DIVX/XVID/DAT/VOB/AVI/MP4
  • Audio Format: MP3/WMA/WAV
  • Picture Format: JPG
  • Amplifier Output: 4 x 45W
  • Interface: USB/MicroSD/AUX IN
  • Input Voltage: 12V
  • Bluetooth Version: 3.0
  • Bluetooth Pairing: “0000”

Package List:

  • Multimedia Player Host
  • Power Cable
  • English User Manual
