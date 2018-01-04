TomTop’s selling a 2-din, 7″ touchscreen car stereo for just $42.99

Every now and then, a deal comes across our desk that’s a little too good not to pass on to our readers, even if it isn’t inherently Android related. This is one of those items. Normally $112, this 2-din 7″ touchscreen car stereo is just $42.99 for a limited time.

Features:

7″, 2-din HD Car Stereo MP5 Player w/Touchscreen

Bluetooth Call Support

FM Radio and Aux Input.

MicroSD and USB Support

Rear-View Camera Support

Colorful Backlighting

General:

Color: Black

Type: 2-Din

Installation Dimension: 7″ x 4″ x 2.6″

Box Size: 7.9″ x 6″ x 4.7″

Box Weight: 24oz.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 7″

Screen Resolution: 800×480

OSD languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese

Video Format: RMVB/RM/FLV/3GP/MPEG/DIVX/XVID/DAT/VOB/AVI/MP4

Audio Format: MP3/WMA/WAV

Picture Format: JPG

Amplifier Output: 4 x 45W

Interface: USB/MicroSD/AUX IN

Input Voltage: 12V

Bluetooth Version: 3.0

Bluetooth Pairing: “0000”

Package List:

Multimedia Player Host

Power Cable

English User Manual