Get three budget phones for cheap from Light In The Box! (Promoted Deals)

Get three budget phones for cheap from Light In The Box!

By
LightInTheBox
-

Light In The Box has supplied a number of great deals in the past, and it’s got a few good ones going on right now, as well – check out these three budget smartphones to pick up a replacement or second phone for cheap!

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

 

Key Features:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Back Camera: 13 MP
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Display: 5″, 1080p
  • Battery: 4100mAh
  • Price: $118

Get it on Light In The Box for just $118

LeEco Le Max 2

Key Features:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Fingerprint: Yes
  • Display: 5.7″, 2560×1440
  • Back Camera: 21 MP
  • Battery: 3100mAh
  • Price: $142.48

Get it on Light In The Box for just $142

DOGEE MIX LITE

Key Features:

  • Processor: MediaTek MT6737
  • RAM: 2GB
  • ROM: 16GB
  • Fingerprint: Yes
  • Display: 5.2″, 720p
  • Rear Camera: 13.0MP
  • Battery: 3080mAh
  • Price: $95.99

Get it from Light In The Box for $95.99

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.

