Get three budget phones for cheap from Light In The Box! (Promoted Deals)

Light In The Box has supplied a number of great deals in the past, and it’s got a few good ones going on right now, as well – check out these three budget smartphones to pick up a replacement or second phone for cheap!
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Key Features:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- RAM: 3GB
- Back Camera: 13 MP
- ROM: 32GB
- Display: 5″, 1080p
- Battery: 4100mAh
- Price: $118
Get it on Light In The Box for just $118
LeEco Le Max 2
Key Features:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 32GB
- Fingerprint: Yes
- Display: 5.7″, 2560×1440
- Back Camera: 21 MP
- Battery: 3100mAh
- Price: $142.48
Get it on Light In The Box for just $142
DOGEE MIX LITE
Key Features:
- Processor: MediaTek MT6737
- RAM: 2GB
- ROM: 16GB
- Fingerprint: Yes
- Display: 5.2″, 720p
- Rear Camera: 13.0MP
- Battery: 3080mAh
- Price: $95.99
Get it from Light In The Box for $95.99
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.