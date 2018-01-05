Get three budget phones for cheap from Light In The Box! (Promoted Deals)

Light In The Box has supplied a number of great deals in the past, and it’s got a few good ones going on right now, as well – check out these three budget smartphones to pick up a replacement or second phone for cheap!

Key Features:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

RAM: 3GB

Back Camera: 13 MP

ROM: 32GB

Display: 5″, 1080p

Battery: 4100mAh

Price: $118

Get it on Light In The Box for just $118

LeEco Le Max 2

Key Features:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 32GB

Fingerprint: Yes

Display: 5.7″, 2560×1440

Back Camera: 21 MP

Battery: 3100mAh

Price: $142.48

Get it on Light In The Box for just $142

DOGEE MIX LITE

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek MT6737

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 16GB

Fingerprint: Yes

Display: 5.2″, 720p

Rear Camera: 13.0MP

Battery: 3080mAh

Price: $95.99

Get it from Light In The Box for $95.99