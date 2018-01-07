The Samsung Galaxy S9 bezel could get even smaller

An interesting image of what is claimed to be the Samsung Galaxy S9 is making its rounds on the internet having popped up on Reddit earlier today. On initial glance, it looks to be just a regular Galaxy S8, but closer inspections will show that the bezel is actually even smaller than that on the S8.

The Galaxy S8 redefined the design of smartphones in 2017 moving to a near bezel-less display. Samsung seems to be pushing the boundaries even further with the Galaxy S9, if the leak is to be believed.

What is interesting is that Samsung have chosen to specifically keep the same bezels on the side of the device, while reducing the bottom bezel chin of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Keen onlookers will also note the dedicated physical Bixby button that seemingly will be retained on the next flagship.

Despite the engineering efficiencies that have been made to further reduce a bezel many were already calling bezel-less, the focus of the Galaxy S9 won’t be hardware. It is suspected that the Galaxy S9 will focus much more on the software and artificial intelligence that is made possible by Samsung’s latest Exynos 9810 chip.

With the Galaxy S9 expected to launch next month, we won’t have long to wait to see the finished product.