CES 2018: myCharge’s new battery pack lineup includes something for everyone

Don't let your smartphone or table run out of battery again

myCharge is a company known for its wide range of external chargers for smartphones, tablets and other devices. Well, just in time for CES 2018 the accessory maker unveiled a deluge of new battery packs designed to meet the most diverse needs.

Below, we’ll take a look at myCharge’s new products:

Razor series

myCharge has updated its popular Razor series for 2018. The new battery packs are going to be offered with the same sleek anodized aluminum bodies, but now feature new technology inside and a lot more power.

All the chargers in the Razor series include Qualcomm’s Quick Charge and Power delivery to ensure fast battery charging times for compatible devices. Interested parties can choose between:

Razor Mini (2,000 mAh) – $19.99

(2,000 mAh) – $19.99 Razor Plus (4,000 mAh) – $29.99

(4,000 mAh) – $29.99 Razor Max (8,000 mAh) – $39.99

(8,000 mAh) – $39.99 Razor Xtra (12,000 mAh) – $49.99

(12,000 mAh) – $49.99 Razor Ultra (16,000 mAh) – $59.99

(16,000 mAh) – $59.99 Razor Mega (20,100 mAh) – $69.99

PowerGame

Love playing games on the Nintendo Switch? Make sure you prologue the life of your handheld gaming system with the PowerGame battery pack. The built-in 4,130 mAh battery of the Nintendo Switch should last users from 2.5 to 6 hours, depending on how demanding the game is. But thanks to the additional 7,000 mAh of the PowerGame, users can get up to 10 additional hours of game time.

The external juice pack can be easily attached to the backside, as to cradle the screen of the gaming device. Gamers will be able to get theirs for $49.99 a pop.

Solar Wallet

The Solar Wallet is a battery pack for the environmentally conscious. As the name indicates, the Solar Wallet is a collapsible powerbank that adds an extra 3,000 mAh of power. It compacts to 4.75 inches by 3 inches when folded, so it won’t take a lot of space in your bag or backpack.

The Solar Wallet is expected to go on sale in April 2018 with a price of $99.99 attached to it.

Unplugged series

Sick of carrying charging cables everywhere you go? Check out myCharge’s Unplugged series. These are Qi wireless charging devices with enabled Fast Charge technology and they come in two flavors: for charging at home and on the go.

charging at home

PowerDisk (5W charger) – $29.99

(5W charger) – $29.99 PowerDisk+ (10W charger with USB-A so wireless-enabled devices and wired devices can both be charged) – $49.99

charging on the go

Unplugged 4K (Qi-enabled with USB-A ports) – $39.99

(Qi-enabled with USB-A ports) – $39.99 Unplugged 8K (Qi-enabled with USB-A ports) – $59.99

(Qi-enabled with USB-A ports) – $59.99 Unplugged 10K (Qi-enabled with USB-A ports) – $69.99

All three models can be used to charge Qi-compatible devices by placing them on top of the power bank. Wired devices can get extra juice too via the USB-A ports (+a charging cable).

Unplugged Dual 10K (two charging coils) – $79.99

The Unplugged Dual 10K is the most versatile of the bunch. It can wirelessly charge a device, wirelessly recharge on a wireless disk, wirelessly charge a device and itself when stacked on a wireless charging disk or charge multiple devices at once via wireless and its USB ports.

Adventure Series

myCharge also introduced the Adventure Series which includes products ranging from rugged portable chargers to hubs and inverters that can power larger devices such as laptops and TVs.

Adventure Mini (3,350 mAh, features carabiner clip, Quick Charge) – $29.99

(3,350 mAh, features carabiner clip, Quick Charge) – $29.99 Adventure Plus (6,700 mAh, features carabiner clip, two USB-A ports, Quick Charge) – $39.99

(6,700 mAh, features carabiner clip, two USB-A ports, Quick Charge) – $39.99 Adventure Max (10,500 mAh, features carabiner clip, two-USA-A ports, Quick Charge) – $49.99

(10,500 mAh, features carabiner clip, two-USA-A ports, Quick Charge) – $49.99 Adventure Ultra (13,400 mAh, aka Power Outlet, USB-A, USB-C and AC outlet charging ports) – $129.99

(13,400 mAh, aka Power Outlet, USB-A, USB-C and AC outlet charging ports) – $129.99 Adventure Xtreme (20,000 mAh, Portable Power Outlet, USB-A, USB-C and AC outlet charging posts) – $179.99

(20,000 mAh, Portable Power Outlet, USB-A, USB-C and AC outlet charging posts) – $179.99 Adventure Jump Start (6,60 mAh, can be used to power up a dead vehicle including cars, trucks, boats, and ATVs) – $99.99

The Adventure series is currently available from the myCharge website, as well as other retailers like Best Buy.

Last but not least, myCharge offers one charger to rule them all. It’s called the All Powerful and bundles 20,000 mAh of additional power. It might not the as portable than the other battery packs above, but it features a USB-A port, USB-C port, an AC outlet. It also has a Qi-based wireless charging which allows it to pump power into compatible devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

According to myCharge, the built-in 65-watt AC outlet can juice up a 32-inch TV, most laptops, and even a camping fan or light. The All Powerful should go on sale in April 2018 for $199.99.