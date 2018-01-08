Google Pay finally unifies Androids fragmented payment solutions

Googe has today launched a new payment solution called Google Pay. There are currently a number of payment solutions across the Google ecosystem from Android Pay to automatically filling out credit card information in Chrome.

Google says that the new Google Pay aims to combine all these different methods of paying into a single brand. Google says that with Pay it will be easier to use the payment information saved to your Google Account that aims to speed up the checkout process.

The company says that it aims at rolling out the Google Pay brand online and across various stores in the next coming weeks. You can also use the new branding for payments to pay friends.

It’s good to see Google unifying the payment solution and experience across its multiple platforms. There shouldn’t be any reason why my stored card information in Android Pay can’t be accessible when using Chrome on a desktop. It seems that Google Pay will fix this and make the experience more streamlined across the board.

You can check out the official Google blog for more information on Google Pay.