Lightinthebox offers up some great deals with up to 60% off (Promoted Deals)

Lightinthebox have come through with some awesome offers on some pretty cool products that make for some really good savings.

First up is the DOOGEE MIX 2 which features a 6-inch screen with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor and 6GB of RAM. With a massive 4060mAh battery, this will sure get you through a day of use. The MIX 2 has a dual rear-camera with a 13-Megapixel and 16-Megapixel lens at f/2.0. You can grab the DOOGEE MIX 2 for 60% off at $189.04.

Next up is the HOMTOM S8 that has a 5.7-inch screen and a MediaTek MT6750T Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. With a 3400 mAh battery and a 128GB internal storage capacity, the S8 is a great budget device. You’ll also get a dual rear-camera at 16-Megapixel and 5-Megapixel lens. You can get the HOMTOM S8 now for 60% off at $132.05.

If that wasn’t enough, Lightinthebox also has the LeTV LeEco Coolpad that features a 5.5-inch screen with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a huge 4060mAh battery. All this is powered by a Snapdragon 652 and features fast-charging. You can get the LeEco for $107.50 for the 3GB version and the 4GB version for $113.16.

Last up is the Xiaomi Redmi Note4 that also has a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 screen powered by a Snapdragon 625 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You’ll also get a 13-Megapixel rear camera and an impressive 4100mAh battery. You can pick up the Xiaomi Redmi Note4 for just $153.94.