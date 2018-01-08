The Matrix Power Watch X uses your body heat to power itself

There’s no denying that smartwatch battery life is a hot topic. A quick look at the web will reveal there’s a huge amount of complaining going on with regards to smartwatch battery life being sub-par, in general.

Most smartwatches out there can barely get through a full day’s use, but Silicon Valley materials company, Matrix Industries thinks it has the solution to the problem. And it’s showcasing it at CES 2018.

Say hello to the PowerWatch X – a smartwatch that you will never have to charge. It’s time to say goodbye to those annoying charging cords, because this smartwatch is powered by the wearer’s own body heat.

Last year in Las Vegas, Matrix Industries showcased the PowerWatch – a more rudimentary take on the whole electronics powered by body head concept.

Well, this year, the startup has returned with an improved model, the PowerWatch X, which we’re told, is going to start shipping to backers on Indiegogo this quarter.

Compared to its predecessor which could only tell time and count the steps, the PowerWatch X comes a step closer to being an actual smartwatch by adding the capability to display notifications from your smartphone. In reality, the PowerWatch X is not fully a smartwatch. For example, you can’t download and install apps from the Play Store like you can on the LG Watch Sport or any Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch for that matter, nor can you get heart rate readings or something of the sort.

On the bright side, the PowerWatch X can apparently provide the “most accurate” measurement for burnt calories by tracking the amount of heat your body produces. The smartwatch sports a pleasing rugged look and is also water-resistant up to 200 meters.

When you’re not wearing the PowerWatch X, the wearable goes into a sort of “sleep mode”, but all your data will be stored in the device’s memory, so you don’t need to worry about it being lost. You can keep the smartwatch in this “idle” state for up to two years.

The PowerWatch X is compatible with Android and iOS devices. If you find the gadget interesting, then you should know Matrix is already taking pre-orders for the device. You can secure one for $249 a pop.