BlackBerry Motion landing in the US on January 12 with $449.99 price tag

You will be able to get the phone from Amazon and Best Buy

Announced in October, the BlackBerry Motion was originally offered only in select markets including the UAE region and Canada. Well this week at CES 2018, TCL announced the keyboard-less smartphone is coming to the US.

For those interested in the product, the BlackBerry Motion is expected to land in the States on January 12 as a GSM unlocked model (will work on AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Sprint and Verizon). It will be available for sale online via Amazon and Best Buy for $449.99 a pop.

The BlackBerry Motion is the company’s first dust-and-water resistant smartphone and comes with pretty solid mid-range specs. The device features a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and relies on a Snapdragon 625 processor, backed up by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Don’t miss: How does the BlackBerry Motion compare against the BlackBerry KEYone

The phone also includes a generous 4,000 mAh battery and ships with Android Nougat out of the box. Before you say anything, BlackBerry and TLC say that the Oreo update will be available sometime this year. Hopefully not in December.

In related news, TCL also announced a new BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition. Like the previous Black Edition, the phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s going to be offered as a dual-SIM version and will go on sale at some point in Q1 2018 in select markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Which means it’s not going to hit the US anytime soon.