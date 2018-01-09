Huawei officially introduces the Mate 10 Pro to the US market

While we are still looking to see what LG and Samsung have in store for 2018, Huawei has officially made its US entrance at CES 2018. Huawei took to the stage during one of the biggest events of the year to announce that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be coming to the US.

The Mate 10 Pro was originally introduced to global markets back in October of last year, but the company was waiting for CES to officially bring the device to the US. This move is extremely similar to the schedule that Huawei followed with the Huawei Mate 9 lineup, which arrived in the US after CES 2017.

When it comes to the specs, the Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch OLED display, which features a “FullView” resolution of 2160 x 1080. Powering the device is Huawei’s own Kirin 970 chipset which has been coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the cameras, Huawei has included a standard 8MP selfie camera which features an aperture of f/2.0. Moving to the rear, we have a dual camera setup with a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP Monochrome sensor, both of which have an aperture of f/1.6.

Finally, the Mate 10 Pro features an amazing 4,000mAh battery equipped with Huawei’s SuperCharge quick charge technology. The device also is IP67 water and dust resistant, and comes with Android 8.0 Oreo along with Huawei’s EMUI software overlay.

Unfortunately, the company was expected to make partnership announcements with the likes of AT&T and Verizon, but AT&T has reportedly backed out of those plans and Verizon is expected to do the same. While Huawei will continue to attempt to create partnerships with US carriers, the company will offer the Mate 10 Pro, unlocked, through these retailers:

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

Microsoft (really?)

B&H Photo

Pricing for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will start at $799, with pre-orders beginning on February 4th. The device will officially become available on February 17th, and Huawei is also offering a $150 gift card with each purchase.

For those who are willing to drop a bit more cash, Huawei will bring the Mate 10 Porsche Design to the US market on February 18th. This device is a special edition model and will be priced at just $1,225.