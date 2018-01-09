Pitaka’s MagHive wants to make sure you’ll never forget your smartphone again

It happened to all of us – leaving the house in a rush without our phone or keys. It can be highly frustrating, but Pitaka – a leader in personal carrying systems – wants to help you remember to grab the things you need before you go.

With its new MagHive smart reminder system in place, which is currently on display at CES 2018, Pitaka says that things like heading off to the gym without earphones will become a thing of the past.

While most tracking apps help users find misplaced items, the MagHive makes sure you don’t forget or misplace them in the first place. How does it work?

The MagHive kit consists of magnetic NFC/RFID-enable, wireless charging base stations with sensor fobs called MagTags. Once your phone, keys and other personal items are paired, the MagHive will be able to start sending out reminders, which are triggered by motion, but also by weather events. Reminders can also be sent to friends and family.

Users are required to install the MagHive mobile app on their iOS or Android smartphones in order to receive the reminders. Or they can use the Display Module which features a 5-inch high resolution screen to see the reminders. It’s a handy alternative in case you’ve misplaced your smartphone and, risk going out without an umbrella.

MagHive is also compatible with Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home devices, so users can employ voice control to make the system even more useful.

Pitaka also notes you can make any item pairable to the system by using MagTag NFC/RFID-enabled fobs for wallets, purses, keyrings and much more. Also, users can add as many modules as they like.

Sound interesting? MagHive will be available in Q1 2018 on Kickstarter, where Pitaka will try to crowdfund the project. But as it’s the case with Kickstarter projects, there’s always a chance the product won’t make it to the market in the end.