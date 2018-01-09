The ‘Kinda Blue’ Pixel 2 is now available through Project Fi

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been available for a few months now, but there have been some hangups for folks who were looking for the unlocked version. We know that Verizon is the exclusive carrier providing Pixel 2 units without needing to purchase unlocked, but Verizon customers also had some extra goodies.

Bring a little color to your life. The Kinda Blue Pixel 2 has officially joined the Project Fi family. 💙https://t.co/VUDlNm7tSx pic.twitter.com/9uFhfHIk1w — Project Fi (@projectfi) January 9, 2018

Until today, the only way that you could purchase the “Kinda Blue” Pixel 2 was exclusively available on Verizon. It seems that whatever deal Google and Verizon had has now been completed, as the Kinda Blue color option is now available through both the Google Store and Project Fi.

Google and Verizon had a similar agreement for the “Very Blue” Pixel, which was released at the end of 2016. After the agreement ended, it was possible for you to go through Google or Project Fi to get this awesome color combination.

For those interested, you can hit the link here to pick up the Kinda Blue Pixel 2 from Google for either $649 or $27.04 per month for 24 months. If you want to go through Project Fi, you can hit the link here, but you won’t see any discounts unless you trade in your current device.

Let us know if you’ll be looking to pick up one of these for yourself, or if you’re holding off until the Galaxy S9 or LG G7 are unveiled.