Razer release Project Linda – a laptop that your phone powers

Razer recently showed off its new smartphone as it looks to expand its gaming reputation into more markets. The company isn’t slowing down as it has unveiled another piece of awesome hardware.

At CES 2018, Razer showed off Project Linda that pairs perfectly with the latest Razer Phone. That’s not just a saying, the laptop literally pairs with the smartphone.

The concept isn’t new – we’ve seen Samsung’s DeX dock provide the same functionality, as well as the Motorola Atrix back in the day. Razer takes it one step further and leverages the hardware of the Razer Phone to not only create the laptop environment but also provide a trackpad.

The Razer Phone simply is placed into a slot and a hardware button pressed that will extend a USB-C port into the smartphone. This is the interface that powers the laptop – in fact, the only thing Project Linda offers up hardware wise is some extra battery and extra storage.

Most apps run in tablet mode and will certainly take some optimizing but the main goal of Project Linda is to extend the gaming aspect from the phone to a bigger screen.

While this looks extremely cool, it is just a concept at the minute. It’s hard to say whether Project Linda will ever make it to market but it certainly shows how Razer envisage extending the power of smartphones to a bigger screen.