Sennheiser announces budget CX 6.00BT wireless in-ear headphones

Audio specialist Sennheiser is mostly known for its premium sound accessories, but the company does budget products, as well.

Case in point, this week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Sennheiser unveiled the CX 6.00BT, a new pair of Bluetooth earphones which will go on sale for only $99.95.

The new in-ear headphones are super light, at only 14 g, and are said to be capable of delivering clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response.

The CX 6.00BT have Bluetooth 4.2 and benefit from Qualcomm’s apt-X technology that helps reduce latency. This ensures there’s no delay between audio and video while watching videos with your headphones on.

The audio accessories will ship with a cable that can be worn around the neck, for those who prefer the more traditional setup version to the wireless one. We should also note the CX 6.00BT come with three built-in buttons that lets users control music playback and answer or reject calls. The earphones’ microphone takes advantage of cVc noise cancellation technology for crystal clear calls.

Sennheiser notes the CX 6.00BT feature a built-in battery that can last up to six hours on a single charge. They also support fast charging, so a quick 10-minute charge via USB will give users two hours of battery life. The headphones take 1.5 hours to fully recharge.

The CV 6.00BT headphones will be available this January.