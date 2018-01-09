Skagen’s first Android Wear smartwatch stays true to the company’s minimalist design principles

Smartwatches might not be the most hyped tech product category these days, but some companies still believe they have the power to attract their fair share of customers.

It’s the case of the renowned watch maker, Skagen who at CES 2018 debuted a fully-fledged Android Wear smartwatch.

So far the company offered a few hybrid smartwatches – which offered a bunch of wearable-specific features like being able to count steps and measure heart rate, but the new Falster is the company’s first true smartwatch. It even has a touch screen.

On the outside, the Falster boasts a circular touchscreen, a 42mm stainless steel case and comes either with a leather or metal mesh strap. Under the hood, it draws power from a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, like the majority of Android Wear smartwatches out there.

Since the watch ships with Android Wear on board, users will be able to get notifications for calls, text, and emails on your smartwatch. You’ll also be able to download and install apps from the Google Play Store directly on your wrist.

Other features include activity tracking, music control via third-party apps and the Google Assistant. On the negative side, the watch does not have NFC for mobile payments, GPS tracking or a heart rate monitor.

Skagen says that the Falster benefits from a battery-efficient design. The OLED screen is always-on by default, and using the all-black background on the default screen allows the watch can save up to 20% of every. Skagen also offers a series of minimalist watchfaces in line with the company’s clean aesthetics.

The watch is compatible with all smartphones running Android 4.4 and beyond (and iOS 9 and up) and will be offered with a silver, rose gold or black case. But on all models the dial is black.

Skagen revealed that the Falster will go on sale this month for $275 for the leather strap model or $295 for the metal mesh version.