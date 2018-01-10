Google publishes new directory for Google Assistant commands

Google Assistant has been one of the biggest centerpieces of new products being unveiled at CES 2018. We have seen new smart speakers announced, along with a new lineup of smart displays from the likes of LG and Lenovo.

However, one of the problems for the “everyday” person when it comes to Google Assistant is that there was no real way to know everything it’s capable of. Much of using an Assistant-powered device was just trial and error to see what would work and what wouldn’t work.

It seems Google has finally recognized this problem and has created a new landing page for Google Assistant. This new directory has a myriad of sections, making it easy for you to narrow down commands that you are looking for. There is even a search bar, making life even easier if you’re looking for something specific.

On top of being able to find specific commands, this new directory also shows you which devices are compatible. You can even see more information about the services that are acting as the backbone for the various commands, including ratings.

Finally, across the top of the directory, you’ll find some presets which will show you which commands work with select smart home devices. These include Philips Hue, Wemo, LG, and of course, Nest. From there, you can get some extra help to make sure you’re using the right commands with Google Assistant.

With the probability of more Assistant-enabled smart displays on the way, this is definitely one way to familiarize yourself with Google Assistant commands ahead of time. Or, this can be a great way to figure out everything you can do with Assistant if you happened to get a Google Home Mini for Christmas.

Hit the button below to check out the full list of Google Assistant commands, and be sure to let us know some of your favorites.

Explore Google Assistant Commands!