Moshi unveils a pair of sleek wireless headphones, a lineup of ultra-secure bags

International accessory designer, Moshi was present this week in Las Vegas during CES 2018 with a range of new products. The company unveiled the new Tego bag collection, alongside a pair of wireless on-ear headphones called the Avanti Air.

Moshi’s new Avanti Air are the direct successor of the original on-ear wired Avanti headphones which saw the light of day a couple of years ago, although they come sans the cord.

The new audio accessory takes advantage of a unique, high-end look which Moshi hopes will help the product stand out from the crowd of competing alternatives. The headphones feature a stainless steel headband and leatherette earcups that are angled at 14-degrees to fit the contour of the wearer’s head perfectly.

Appealing design aside, the Avanti Air take advantage of a 40-millimeter XR40 Extreme Resolution drivers to deliver robust sound without any hint of distortion or imbalance. With Clear Voice technology embedded, the headphones promise superior phone call clarity, as well as improved speech quality even in noisy environments.

Moshi also added a unique feature called DJ4two, which basically allows you to connect two connect two Moshi wireless headsets so you can listen to the same song with a friend.

The headphones are said to be able to offer 27-hour battery life and offer the services of both Siri and the Google Assistant – which can be activated by a single button push. The Avant Air headphones are already available on Moshi’s website for $300 a pop.

Moving on to Moshi’s new Tego bag collection, which is apparently inspired by urban streetwear. Each of the four bags in the lineup ensures you can safely carry your gadgets and personal possessions while you travel thanks to the anti-theft concealed zippers, cut-proof fabric and 3M Scotchlite reflective strip for safety at night.

Tego Backpack

Price: $160

The Tego Backpack is the most spacious carrying accessory from the new collection. It boasts a futuristic design and, even allows users to charge their phone via the pass-through USB cable that attaches to the optional portable battery inside the bag.

The backpack includes a padded compartment that can accommodate laptops with displays of up to 15-inches. It’s available in Stone Gray or Charcoal Black.

Tengo Sling Messenger Bag

Price: $135

Ideal for students who are always on the go or those who like to cycle, this crossbody bag features a quick-release strap for easy access and an ActiveStrap to ensure stability on the move. It can accommodate devices with displays of up to 13-inches. Interested parties can grab it in Stone Gray or Charcoal Black.

Tego Crossbody Sling

Price: $120

The Tego Crossbody Sling is perfect for frequent travels. Its compact interior allows users to store tablets and smartphones up to 10.5-inch. It’s available in the same color versions.

Tego Slingpack

Price: $100

The Tego Slingback is a compact cross-body carrying accessory that features different separate compartments for your smartphones, wallet, keys and other personal items. Get it in Stone Gray or Charcoal Black.