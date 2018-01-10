Android Oreo starts rolling out to the OnePlus 5 (again)

OnePlus has been working on updating its lineup of devices to Android 8.0 Oreo, and apparently, the company has been experiencing a myriad of issues. The company started rolling out the OxygenOS 5.0 update for owners of the OnePlus 5, but that update had to be pulled after a series of issues were found.

Fast forward a week or so, and now the fun is back on, as OnePlus has started rolling out the update again. However, instead of carrying the OxygenOS 5.0 software version, the update currently rolling out is OxygenOS 5.0.1.

As for everything that the new update brings, here’s the full changelog:

Updated to Android O (8.0)

Launcher Optimizations for Shelf Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus



Camera New Camera UI design Optimizations for photo quality Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode



Gallery Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map



Calculator Added history feature



Clock Added alarm calendar feature



System Added Parallel Apps feature New design for Quick Settings New design for Lift up display Added “Adaptive model” screen calibration Optimizations for Wi-Fi Optimizations for Battery Saver Updated Android security patch to December



According to folks on the OnePlus Forums who have already installed the update, it seems to be finally stable and there are not any major or glaring bugs. Although the update is rolling out via OTA for many users, I know there are some impatient folks out there.

For those who don’t feel like waiting for the OTA update to arrive on their devices, you can hit the link here. This will direct you to the OnePlus Downloads page where you can download the correct version of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 5.

If you have received or flashed the update, let us know how it’s running for you in the comment section below.