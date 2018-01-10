T-Mobile begins offering BOGO deals on plethora of Android phones

While everyone else is focused on whether the power is out at CES 2018, T-Mobile is still getting the ball rolling. The Un-Carrier is working on continuing to expand its user base and has started offering its first BOGO deal of 2018.

In the press release, CEO John Legere states that “another 5 million people joined the Un-carrier last year,” and that big things are planned for 2018. This first BOGO promotion includes “TWELVE superphones from Samsung, LG and another major player”. This “major player” is obviously the iPhone, if you’re into that kind of thing.

In addition to offering BOGO on select devices, T-Mobile is also offering up to $150 off certain smartphones. The list of eligible devices includes the following:

Finally, T-Mobile is offering up to $650 off select devices when you switch from Verizon, as this is part of T-Mobile’s current #GetOutoftheRed campaign. This deal will allow T-Mobile to pay off your current device, provided that it’s one of the following:

The best part about T-Mobile’s first big deal of 2018 is that you can actually combine all three deals on the same account, provided that it’s not for just a single line. Nonetheless, if you want to learn more, hit the link here and get switched over to the Un-Carrier today!