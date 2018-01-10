The luxury Debussy headphones aim to eliminate the need for other listening devices

There has been no shortage of intriguing new headphones announcements at CES 2018. But the Funky Sound Studio’s Debussy are a different breed of headphones.

Named after the French composer, Debussy is a brand of luxury audio products that aims to make you forget about your other listening devices including your smartphone, mp3 player or laptop.

Debussy’s top of the line model is called Nathaniel and it comes equipped with smart capabilities, built-in touchscreen, 32GB of internal storage for local playback and can sustain up to 20-hours of playtime. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and alternatively a SIM card that can enable 4G service, ensure the headphones always stay connected and up to streaming your favorite songs.

Basically, you can use the Nathaniel as a standalone listening device. You won’t have to be limited by your phone’s screen anymore. Just take off the headphones and use the LCD screen glowing on the side to navigate and control your playlists.

When the Nathaniel is back on your head, a gesture-based interface is used for controls instead. For example, “swiping up” will increase the volume of the music. The Debussy headphones can be controlled via voice commands too and you can add assistants like Siri to help with things like making calls.

The screen can also be used to display the cover art of your favorite album, a personal message or other custom visuals. Basically, you’re giving people something nice to look at.

The second pair of headphones in the Debussy lineup is called Clair de Lune and is the version best suited for ladies. With an elegant and minimalist design, Clair de Lune will be available in both over and on-ear versions.

Audio quality is a big part of Funky Sound Studio’s vision for the Debussy brand, and we’re told the company is able to produce a Hi-Fi sound that replicates crystal clear audio quality. To achieve this effect, the headphones use high sound quality digital-analog converters, amps, and advanced sound processing.

Last but not least, the headphones offer binaural stereo recording – a sound technology which tricks the brain into thinking its listening to 3D sound. Users will also be able to record the sounds of their current environment.

All these features reunite under what the company calls the its “Stellar Smart Sound System”. It has even given it a name – Iris.

The Debussy seem to be the kind of products that can easily pique the interest of tech lovers. But being luxury high-tech devices, they come with pretty elevated price tags attached.

The top-of-the-line Nathaniel model which will be offered with velvet trim and gold plating will go on sale for a whopping $5,00. The more graceful version, Claire de Lune is “only” $1,500. A “budget” model called Prelude will also be available for $500.

However, we need to note that the Debussy lineup is currently in prototype stages. Funky Sound Studio is planning a Kickstarter campaign in March and if all goes well the company will be able to bring the luxury headphones to the US and Europe within 18 months.