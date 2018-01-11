Essential unveils new accessories for its phone including HD earphones, fast charger

It's time to get some new accessories for your Essential phone

Did you purchase an Essential phone? Well, then you might find yourself in need of a few accessories for the phone.

Just as CES 2018 is currently in full swing in Las Vegas, Essential Inc. announced it has started selling a bunch of new accessories for the bezel-less smartphone. So far, the company only offered the Essential 360 Camera for purchase.

Well starting this week you’ll have a few more options to choose from. Here’s what you can get:

Essential Earphones HD – $99

– $99 Essential Earphones Mini – $49

– $49 USB Type-C Fast Charger – $39

– $39 USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter – $15

The Essential Earphones HD use a 9.2mm High-Resolution driver, which allows you to enjoy high-quality music on your phone (and even on your computer). The audio accessories also come with a multi-function button which let users to control music playback, answer phone calls and activate the Google Assistant. For added protection, the Earphones HD – which also feature a digital USB-connect, support USB Audio Class 2 – ship with a custom-built, hard shell.

The Essential Earphones Mini are a toned down version of the Earphones HD, offering less impressive sound. They will ship with the same multi-action button on board and are compatible with other USB Type-C devices.

The Fast charger is a 27W power adapter that ships with a USB-C cable. It can provide up to 4 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, two other accessories for the Essential phone are coming soon: