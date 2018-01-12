Google reveals the first batch of Android Excellence Apps and Games for 2018

Check out Google's list of best apps and games in Q1

Since June, Google has been trying to highlight the best apps and games in its Play Store through a new category called Android Excellence.

While not all the apps included in Google’s elite list are widely-known (sales and installs are not a factor here), they do offer an incredible experience and are in line with Google’s best practices.

In order to celebrate the arrival of 2018, this week Google unveiled the best Android apps and games for Q1 2018.

Below you can find the complete list:

Android Excellence Apps

1tap

Acorns

Airbnb

Blink Health

Blinkist

Clue

Ditty

EyeEm

Fabulous

IFTTT

iReader

Journey

KKBOX

LinkedIn

Mobiils: Budget Planner

Musixmatch

Shpock

Stocard

Video Editor

ViewRanger

YAZIO

YOP

While you might be familiar with apps like Airbnb, EyeEm, Musixmatch or LinkedIn, other names are a bit more obscure. For example, Blinkist is an app which provides users with the abstracts of bestselling nonfiction books. Google is obviously looking to encourage users to discover new apps. Moving on to games:

Android Excellence Apps

Agent A

Bit Heroes

Bloons Supermonkey 2

Dancing Lane

DEAD WARFARE: Zombie

Dragon Project

Fire Emblem Heroes

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow

Idle Heroes

Last Day on Earth: Survival

Lords Mobile

Lumino City

Modern Combat Versus

Old Man’s Journey

The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land

War Wings

So, in case you were looking for a new game to play, Google’s list arrives just on time.