Planet Computers’ Gemini brings the classic PDA into the Android era

Some of you might remember the Psion Series 5, a personal digital assistant (PDA) device that launched back in 1997. Well, the original Psion designers have returned to give the classic pocket computer a modern form.

Under the umbrella of UK startup Planet Computers, the Psion Series 5 revival project is named Gemini.

The Gemini looks like a tiny laptop with a 5.99-inch 18:9 ultrawide 1080p display and a full physical keyboard which sits on top of the display when folded. Closed it becomes a pretty sturdy device, tipping the scales at around 320g and being 15.1mm thick.

It runs a pretty stock version of Android and includes a deca-core MediaTek Helio X27 processor, aided by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It’s kept alive by a pretty impressive 4,220 mAh battery.

On top of sporting a physical keyboard, the Gemini is also unique among other Android smartphones because of its ability to dual-boot Linux.

The clamshell phone can also work as a desktop, but you’ll need some additional accessories for it to do so. The two USB-C ports on the phone can be connected to a USB, Ethernet hub and HDMI-out allow you to connect things like an external display, mouse, and keyboard.

For those interested in reviving the good old says, you should know the Gemini is available on Indiegogo for $399 and up. Shipping is expected to start soon.