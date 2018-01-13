Honor 7X now up for pre-order on Amazon

The budget-friendly Honor 7X is now available in the US by way of pre-order on Amazon for $200.

For that small price, you’ll get a lot of device. The Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch 18:9 display and Full HD+ resolution. You’ll also get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with up to 256GB of expandable storage. Powered by a 3340mAh battery, you’ll not have to worry about charging it throughout the day either.

The Honor 7X comes with Android 7.0 under Huawei’s EMUI user interface.

With flagships now hovering around or just under the $1000 mark, the Huawei 7X offers an extremely well-rounded device for a fraction of the price. Huawei has also suggested that an update to bring facial recognition via an update will be hitting the device sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

Do you have the Huawei 7X? Drop us a comment below and let usknow what you think.