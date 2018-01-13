LG V30 could be getting Android Oreo update soon

An Oreo update for the LG V30 has been on the cards for some time now and it seems that the update could finally be coming to fruition.

Some LG v300S SK Telecom units are already running Android 8.0.0 software but most other variants of the handset across the US and Europe are still running the latest Nougat builds.

However, from a screenshot that has surfaced of an unlocked US variant, LG V30 shows Android Oreo running on the handset lending suggestion an official release could be imminent.

While the OTA we know is not officially available, it shows that the files exist to flash the ROM through other means and that it is probably still in internal testing prior to release. The timelines are unpredictable as to when we will see Oreo hit the LG V30 but it looks like it can be issued any week now so be sure to keep hitting that update button in the settings app.