Sony Xperia XA2 family and Xperia L2 now available for pre-order

Sony unveiled its latest family of Xperia devices and now the XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2 are available for pre-order in the U.S at BestBuy.

As far as specs go, the Xperia XA2 has a 5.2-inch display with Full HD resolution and a Qualcomm 630 with 3GB of RAM. It has a 3300mAh battery and a massive 23-Megapixel rear camera running Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra, as the name suggests, is a larger version of the XA2. You’ll get a 6-inch display, a bigger 3580mAh battery, and a second 16-Megapixel camera. Both Xperia XA2 devices have fingerprint sensors mounted on the rear of the device, finally, that work in the U.S.

As for the Xperia L2, it’s the lower end device of the trio. You’ll get a 720p resolution and a quad-core 1.5Ghz processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage with room for a microSD card. The Xperia L2 also has a rear 13-Megapixel camera and a front 8-Megapixel camera with a 3300mAh battery but is running Android 7.1.1.

You can pre-order the Xperia XA2 from Best Buy in silver, black, blue, and pink for $350. The Xperia XA2 Ultra comes in silver, black, blue, and gold for $450, while the Xperia L2 in black, gold, and pink is available for $250.

All three Xperia phones are set to launch on February 16, 2018.