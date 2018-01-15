Be an ethical hacker with The Ultimate White Hacker 2018 Bundle

Have you ever wanted to be one of the “good guys” when it comes to web hacking? Security researchers are hard to come by, and even then, some use what could be a powerful position and choose to do evil instead of good. And yet, you can make a difference in this area, as new Web, PC, and mobile updates can always leave vulnerabilities for bad guys to have their way with user data and tracking methods and tools.

This Deal of the Day is designated for someone interested in being an ethical hacker, someone who wants to find loopholes and vulnerabilities (and even perhaps malware and viruses) and report them to companies to help strengthen and solidify their services and software offerings. The Ultimate White Hacker 2018 Bundle features 8 course offerings in Hacking Windows 10 with Metasploit, Mobile Hacking (for mobile devices), Web Hacking, Network Hacking, WiFi Hacking, Ethical Hacking in Kali Linux, Web Penetration Testing, Network Security, and an Ethical Hacker 101 course for beginners.

These eight courses normally cost $1528, but we’re offering The Ultimate White Hacker 2018 Bundle (over 67 hours of white hacker instruction) to our readers here at AndroidGuys for the leader price of $257. Those who want to pay less can beat the average price (currently at $14.08, but expected to change), or pay what you want and walk away with something (perhaps some portion of the software bundle).

The deal on this ethical hacking software bundle will end in two days, so don’t wait too long. You won’t be able to hack your way into a better deal once the offer expires.