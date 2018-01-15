Build your own Android apps with The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle

Kotlin is an official programming language within Android, and Google has now released Android Oreo, but you may be an aspiring programmer who doesn’t yet know how to get started towards building your own Android apps. Fortunately, there is a programming bundle that will provide all the answers you need to get your app ideas off the ground.

Called The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle, this training bundle helps you move from desire to achievement in 105 training hours. You’ll learn how to build Android apps using Kotlin through technologies such as JSON, SQLite, Java, the Android Studio, and IntellJ IDEA. You will learn about Loop Control, Decision Making, Multi Threading, Debugging, Storage, User Interfaces, I/O, RecyclerViews, and more.

While learning the serious stuff, you’ll get to explore games such as Tic Tac Toe, Firebase, Pokemon, and the infamous Flappy Bird and build a Calculator app, Zoo app, a Complete Alarm app, Sensor apps, GPS and Map apps, and your own Facebook and Twitter apps. Then, you’ll learn how to publish your app(s) to the respective app stores for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux Ubuntu platforms. The Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle is 95% off the original retail price (discounted from $795 to $34).

Android Oreo is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, and taking advantage of this opportunity in the rise of mobile to pave your own way is what entrepreneurship is all about. There’s no time like the present to build your own apps and get into the programming race — so, off to it. Use the code NEWYEAR18 for an additional 18% off.

For those who want to start digging in, you can always take advantage of our very own beginner’s guide to Android app development with Kotlin.