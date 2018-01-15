CES 2018 roundup: Best smartwatches

CES 2018 came and went and now it’s time to take a look back at some of the most exciting products that got showcased during the event in Las Vegas.

In this article we’re going to focus on smartwatches and related and below you’ll be able to check out some of the best new tech in this category.

Garmin Forerunner 645

Price: $449

Garmin has updated its running watch collection with the Forerunner 645, which addresses one of the biggest complaints of last year’s Vivotrack 3 – not being able to store music on board. Well, the newcomer can store up up to 500 songs which can be transferred from your computer or downloaded as offline playlists from select music services like iHeartRadio, but not Spotify.

The Forerunner 645 also includes a GPS, heart rate monitor and offers access to Garmin’s advanced host of fitness features.

Skagen Falster

Price: starting at $275

The Falster is Skagen’s first foray into Android Wear territory. The minimalist, but gorgeous looking watch comes with a circular OLED touchscreen and a 42mm stainless steel case.

Like the majority of products in this category, it offers activity tracking, music control, notifications and the Google Assistant virtual companion. However, it does not sport NFC, GPS or a heart rate monitor.

Kate Spade New York Scallop

Price: starting at $295

Kate Spade – another brand part of the Fossil Group – has unveiled its first touchscreen Android Wear smartwatch during CES 2018 called the New York Scallop.

While overall the watch doesn’t look very different from the majority of intelligent timepieces currently on the market, the New York Scallop does boast a few unique Kate Spade details including the scalloped edge along the watchface and spade engraved on the watch’s crown.

Kate Spade’s new smartwatch is mostly intended at users who want a fashionable smartwatch, so it doesn’t have NFC, GPS or a heart rate sensor.

Matrix PowerWatch X

Price: $249

The Matrix Power Watch X is an experimental smartwatch which deserves a mention in our top. Unlike the majority of smartwatches which can offer up to 24-hours of battery life at best, the Matrix Power Watch X will never run out of juice because it uses the wearer’s body heat to charge itself.

Apart from showing the time, as any watch should, the PowerWatch X’s functionality is pretty limited at this point, so don’t expect to be able to installs apps on it. At the moment, the device can count steps and display notifications from your smartphone. It’s also water-resistant up to 200 meters.

Suunto 3 Fitness

Price: starting €199 (approx. $242)

Finnish company, Suunto came to CES 2018 to unveil the 3 Fitness sports watch which blends activity tracker capabilities with full smartwatch features.

The Suunto 3 Fitness makes use of a built-in heart rate monitor to determine your fitness level and couples it with your overall exercise history to develop a seven-day training plan. The cool feature here is the adaptive training mode. So if you happen to miss a day of workout or end up overexercising, the training plan will adapt accordingly.

Casio G-Shock Rangerman

Price: $800

For adventure types in need of a rugged wearable, the Casio G-Shock Rangerman might be the right smartwatch.

The Rangerman is perfect for those who go on hikes in the wild for days and even weeks because it can be recharged with four hours of sunlight. The well-built smartwatch also includes a barometer, altimeter, compass and thermometer and is mud and cold resistant.

The wrist-bound device doesn’t come cheap, but at least you know you’ll be able to take it anywhere with you.