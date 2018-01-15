Light In the Box offers a great discount on two Xiaomi phones

By
LightInTheBox
-

As always, Light In The Box has a great deal going on, featuring two budget Xiaomi smartphones: the RedMi 4A, and the Mi A1. Both phones are under $250, with the former coming in at $89.99 (almost 60% off retail!) and the latter, $223.99 (just over 25% off). Neither of these bargains needs a coupon code, though quantities for each sale are limited – when they’re gone, the sale ends.

Xiaomi RedMi 4A

Key Features

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • RAM: 2GB
  • ROM: 16GB
  • Display: 5″, 1280 x 720
  • Back Camera: 13.0MP
  • Front Camera: 5.0MP
  • Battery: 3120mAh
  • Price: $89.99

Buy the RedMi 4A from LITB

Xiaomi MiA1

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Display: 5.5″, 1920 x 1080
  • Back Camera: 12.0+12.0MP
  • Rear Camera: 5.0MP
  • Battery: 3080mAh
  • Price: $223.99

Get the Mi A1 at LITB

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR