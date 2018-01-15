Light In the Box offers a great discount on two Xiaomi phones

As always, Light In The Box has a great deal going on, featuring two budget Xiaomi smartphones: the RedMi 4A, and the Mi A1. Both phones are under $250, with the former coming in at $89.99 (almost 60% off retail!) and the latter, $223.99 (just over 25% off). Neither of these bargains needs a coupon code, though quantities for each sale are limited – when they’re gone, the sale ends.

Xiaomi RedMi 4A

Key Features

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 RAM: 2GB

2GB ROM: 16GB

16GB Display: 5″, 1280 x 720

5″, 1280 x 720 Back Camera: 13.0MP

13.0MP Front Camera: 5.0MP

5.0MP Battery: 3120mAh

3120mAh Price: $89.99

Buy the RedMi 4A from LITB

Xiaomi MiA1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 32GB

32GB Display: 5.5″, 1920 x 1080

5.5″, 1920 x 1080 Back Camera: 12.0+12.0MP

12.0+12.0MP Rear Camera: 5.0MP

5.0MP Battery: 3080mAh

3080mAh Price: $223.99

Get the Mi A1 at LITB