Light In the Box offers a great discount on two Xiaomi phones

As always, Light In The Box has a great deal going on, featuring two budget Xiaomi smartphones: the RedMi 4A, and the Mi A1. Both phones are under $250, with the former coming in at $89.99 (almost 60% off retail!) and the latter, $223.99 (just over 25% off). Neither of these bargains needs a coupon code, though quantities for each sale are limited – when they’re gone, the sale ends.
Xiaomi RedMi 4A
Key Features
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- RAM: 2GB
- ROM: 16GB
- Display: 5″, 1280 x 720
- Back Camera: 13.0MP
- Front Camera: 5.0MP
- Battery: 3120mAh
- Price: $89.99
Xiaomi MiA1
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 32GB
- Display: 5.5″, 1920 x 1080
- Back Camera: 12.0+12.0MP
- Rear Camera: 5.0MP
- Battery: 3080mAh
- Price: $223.99
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.