You can now find your art lookalike with Google

Most probably haven’t ever used the Google Arts & Culture app in the past but you’ll have a good reason to check it out now. Have you ever wondered if you look like a famous artist or painting?

A new feature will allow you to take a selfie and Google will match you with a lookalike from the art world. It may just give you that prompt to check out the art world to see if you have an undiscovered doppelganger.

To use the feature is simple. Just take a selfie picture and upload it to the app. Google will then match your picture to a painting selected from the art world that it considers looks like you, and it’s actually pretty accurate. Some of the results may vary depending on the quality of the uploaded picture and may differ given any expression, but overall it’s rather impressive.

The feature has caught the eye of the tech world that have an appreciation for the technology behind the facial recognition, but also across the social media and celebrity world including Kumail Nanjiani.

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

Google says that the feature is only available to select locations only, which in reality means it only currently works in the U.S. However, a VPN will easily see you around that restriction until Google decides to roll it out to a wider audience.

You can download the app here to give it a try for yourself.