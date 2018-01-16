Get 26% off the Blackview BV9000 Pro with TomTop (Promoted Deals)

TomTop has come through once again with its excellent deals on smartphones. This time it’s the Blackview BV9000 Pro, which is currently 26% off the regular retail price.

The Blackview BV9000 comes in two variants, one with a 5.7-inch full-screen 18:9 display, 4GB of RAM, 8-core Helio P25 processor, and a 4180mAh battery. The other variant gives a slightly better performance spec sheet with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, IP68 waterproofing, and the same 4180mAh battery. You’ll also get facial recognition unlock capability on the 6GB model.

The Blackview BV9000 is IP68 certified and with the ruggedized design are perfect for someone who wants to take their phone with them to brave the elements without the need for a case. The BV9000 just goes to show that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get some pretty neat features and actually a reasonably priced handset like the Blackview offers up a decent performing smartphone.

The two devices are currently on sale with 26% off with the Blackview BV9000 4GB model available for $239.99 and the 6GB model for $298.99.