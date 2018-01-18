Top 9 Android apps to help you get fast food faster

Found yourself craving a juicy burger in the middle of the night? Fortunately, thanks to the wonders of modern technology, your next fast-food visit can go a lot smoother. Now you can easily download the app of your favorite restaurant (if they have one) or some other food ordering apps to by-pass having to wait in line for your meal to be prepared.

Mobile ordering is becoming a critical piece of many restaurants’ business plans because of what it can bring it terms of improved sales. Customers tend to visit more, on average, when they’re using a phone to order their food. However, the majority fast-food apps work a bit differently than normal food ordering apps. Sure, they allow you to place the mobile order on your phone, but you’ll have to take a stroll to the nearest restaurant and pick up your order straight. But at least you won’t have to wait.

Below you’ll find a list of some of the best apps for ordering finger-linking burgers or chicken wings. And in some cases, fries (and other goodies) are on the house.

McDonald’s

Obviously, when you say fast food the first thing that comes to mind is McDonald’s, right? The restaurant chain has its own Android app, which shows you the nearest branch, as well as provide nutritional info and new job listings. It also lets you order in advance and pick up whenever you are ready.

Furthermore, the app is quite useful for deal hunters. While the offers vary from week to week, you’ll be able to regularly find goodness like Free Fries Friday (get a free order of fries with any purchase) or buy 5 McCafes and get one free.

Chick-fil-A

Do you favor chicken above anything else? Then you might want to check out the selection of chicken burgers and sandwiches at Chick-fil-A. Their mobile app allows you to customize your menu and save your options for later usage.

Customers who don’t want to pay remotely, can come in the restaurant and scan the app at the register and use the money previously loaded on their account. And the more you order at Chick-fil-A, the better the chance to receive free treats.

Chipotle

In the mood or a burrito or a taco? Chipotle’s Android app has your back. You can easily customize your order with a few quick swipes and order without having to log in with an account (guest checkout). Then proceed to the register at a time and location of your choosing.

With this app, you won’t have to wait in line at Chipotle ever again! Don’t forget to check the available offers, for a chance to save up cash. Oh and you can pay with Android Pay too!

Wendy’s

If you haven’t had your fill of burgers yet, you can check out Wendy’s. The app allows hungry customers to check the menu, see near-by locations and access the available deals. Yet, mobile ordering is only available in a few select locations including Austin (TX), Phoenix (AZ), Portland (OR), New Orleans (LA), Shreveport (LA), Alexandria (LA), Baton Rouge (LA), or Columbus (OH) – where you can pay for your order with your smartphone.

DoorDash

Don’t feel like leaving the house this weekend? Install DoorDash on your Android phone and browse through more than 40,000 menus from your favorite fast food restaurants including Taco Bell, California Pizza Kitchen, Dunkin Donuts, Buffalo Wild Wings, El Torito, Smash Burger and more.

Pick whatever your heart desires, then just sit at home and relax while you wait for your order to be delivered. A convenient delivery tracking feature lets you know how long until your food arrives. What’s more, the app even lets you schedule deliveries, so you can make sure you don’t miss the delivery man.

Uber Eats

Just like DoorDash, Uber Eats lets you browse through the menus of local restaurants and fast foods, so you can order Pizza, Burritos, Burgers and much more. Once you have placed your order, you can see the estimated delivery time and total price including the booking fee.

Postmates

Need a bath deodorizer along with that burger? Postmates lets you order anything – from pizza, burgers and Chinese food to groceries and convenience store items through its partnerships with restaurants and retailers like Chipotle, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, T-Mobile, Walmart or AutoZone.

Like the apps we talked about above, Postmates also offers real-time tracking of your order and the ability to pay with a credit or debit card stored via your Google account.

Starbucks

Can’t live without coffee? Get the Starbucks apps on your mobile to place a (customized) order and pick it up from a nearby store without having to wait in line to do so.

Using the app to pay frequently will result in Rewards which can be redeemed for free food or drink of your choosing. You can also tip your barista on purchases made with the app and have it identify the songs playing in Starbucks coffee houses and save them to a playlist on Spotify.

7-Eleven

Save money with the 7-Eleven app which rewards you for buying food and drink items. You can earn points on almost everything, just don’t forget to scan your app barcode at every checkout.

For every $1 you spend, you will be able to earn 25 reward points. Once you reach 800 points you can start redeeming them for things like Donuts, Cookies, Taquitos, chips and more. Or you can save up the points and redeem them on larger purchases such as hot dogs and more.

Unlike the other apps on the list, you won’t be able to place an order via the app, but at least you’ll get to see the nearest store located to you. While you may not get your hands on your order faster with the 7-Eleven app, you’ll be able to earn points and redeem them in exchange for tasty fast food items. Which is great, if you love free stuff. Let’s face it who doesn’t?

Sure, fast food isn’t the healthiest meals and you should be careful not to over-indulge, but when you’re short on time it can prove a viable alternative. With these apps, you’ll be able to skip the line and get your order as soon as you walk in the restaurant. They are certainly a time-saver for individuals with extremely busy lives.