$45 off Garmin Fenix 3 HR Smart Watch for a limited time (Promoted Deals)

The Garmin Fenix 3 HR Smart Watch is on promotion for a special price of 45% off at $354.99 using coupon code CYJHR45 at checkout.

The Fenix 3 HR is a smart watch aimed at those who enjoy sports as it includes a dedicated GPS sensor and a rugged design. The Fenix 3 HR features a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma Display with high-strength domed sapphire lens. Rated at 10 ATM, the 350mAh battery will provide up to 2 weeks battery life or up to 16 hours when using GPS.

Weighing just 86g, the Fenix 3 HR is a great smart watch for those who are active and want a gadget that can come along for the journey and provide stats along the way.

