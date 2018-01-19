Get a free smartphone when you switch to Cricket Wireless

Cricket is offering up a sweet little deal to help deal with the holiday blues in which you can grab yourself a free smartphone when switching to the carrier.

When you switch to Cricket, get 2 lines of unlimited data for $80/month with 2 free smartphones, like the new Alcatel VERSO (regularly $29.99). There is a specified list of free smartphone before you get too excited and think about bagging a Galaxy S8. Eligible devices are ZTE Overture 3, LG Fortune, and Alcatel Verso.

You can even switch up the whole family and take advantage of 4 unlimited data lines for $100 and get a free smartphone for each line. Unlimited data is capped at speeds of 3Mbps and has a fair usage of 22GB per line per month.

There are some obvious T&C’s around this including an applicable service activation charge of $25, so encourage you to go have a read of the Cricket promotion page. It’s a good way to entice users over to the Cricket network but I’m not sure the selection of free devices would be a good enough deal. I would much rather see a discounted monthly charge than a free device that I’ll probably just sell thrown in.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.