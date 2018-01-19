The complete list of Project Fi-compatible phones

Google this week announced an “unlimited” option of sorts for Project Fi users dubbed Bill Protection.

Google’s Project Fi service is designed for those who prefer not paying a flat fee for wireless service each month. Instead, subscribers are charged for the data they use. The base bill is set at $20/month and gives you unlimited talk and text plus $10 per gigabyte.

But while this system favors subscribers who rarely use data, it’s not too appealing for heavy users. That’s why Google introduced Bill Protection. The new plan caps every user’s bill at $80 per month regardless of how much data is used.

Users will still pay $20/month for unlimited talk and text and $10 per gigabyte of data, but instead of letting the numbers climb unrestricted, Google will be capping it at $60 even if you used more than 6GB of data. Google says it may slow data speeds once you’ve hit 15GB of data in a month.

With the new Bill Protection place in place, it might be the time for some customers to revisit Project Fi. But to be able to use Project Fi you’ll need a compatible phone. Below you’ll find the complete list of phones that work with Google’s MNVO.

Note: You need an unlocked North American model for Project Fi to work on it.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Obviously, Google’s recent Pixel 2 models are compatible with Project Fi. The phones are hailed as being some of the best phones launched in 2017. Both take advantage of a powerful configuration, a great camera and ship with the latest version of Android (Oreo) on board.

You can purchase the Pixel 2 directly from Project Fi, starting at $649, while the Pixel 2 XL can be yours for $849 and up. With Project Fi, you can also choose to pay for your Pixel over time.

Pixel 2

5-inch AMOLED display with fullHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 421ppi

Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB of RAM

64GB/128GB of storage

12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.8, phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus and dual-LED flash

8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4

2,700 mAh battery

IP67 certified

Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box

Pixel 2 XL

6-inch P-OLED display with 1440 x 2880 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 538ppi

Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB of RAM

64GB/128GB of storage

12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.8, phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus, dual-LED flash

8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4

3,520 mAh battery

IP67 certified

Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box

Pixel and Pixel XL

The original Pixel and Pixel XL are also part of the Project Fi family. You can grab the Pixel XL from the MNVO for $549 and up, but the original Pixel is currently out of the stock, so you’ll have to look somewhere else if you want to buy a new one right now.

Pixel

5-inch AMOLED display with fullHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 441ppi

Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB of RAM

32GB/128GB of storage

12.3-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0, gyro EIS, phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus, dual-LED flash

8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4

2,770 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Pixel XL

5.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 534ppi

Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB of RAM

32GB/128GB of storage

12.3-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0, gyro EIS, phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus, dual-LED flash

8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4

3,450 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Moto X4 (Android One version)

The Moto X4 is the first non-Google phone to be available via Project Fi. It’s also the most affordable of the bunch, and customers can get it for $299 outright or $12.46/month for 24 months.

Moto X4

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 424ppi

Snapdragon 630 with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Dual 12-megapixel (f/2.0, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0

3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box (planned upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Some of Google’s older phones are also compatible with Project Fi:

Nexus 5X

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 423ppi

Snapdragon 808 with Adreno 418 GPU

2GB of RAM

16GB/32GB of storage

12.3-megapixel rear-facing camera f/2.0 with laser autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

5-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0

3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Nexus 6P

5.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 518ppi

Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB of RAM

32GB/64GB/128GB of storage

12.3-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0, laser autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

8-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.4

3,450 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Nexus 6

5.96-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 493ppi

Snapdragon 805 with Adreno 420 GPU

3GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of storage

13-megapixel rear-facing camera f/2.0 with autofocus, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash

2-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2

3,220 mAh battery

Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box (upgradable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat)

These phones are no longer available for purchase via official channels, although you might still find some people selling refurbished models on websites like eBay.