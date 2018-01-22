Python Bootcamp 3.0 bundle: Become a programming wizard for just $19

Learning a new programming language can be pretty tough if you try to go it alone. Sure, there’s always YouTube videos and books to check out, but there’s something intrinsically valuable about having a coach or educator standing beside you.

It’s easier than ever to learn how to create websites, tools, and robotic devices from the comfort of your own office. Today’s Deal of the Day is the Python Programming Bootcamp 3.0, a training course designed to help newbies understand one of the most sought after programming languages.

Normally valued around $1,300, it can be yours for a mere $39. With dozens of hours of training, you’ll have hundreds of tutorials at your disposal for as long as you need them.

Features

Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced : Get Your Hands Dirty Learning One of the Most Important Programming Languages

: Get Your Hands Dirty Learning One of the Most Important Programming Languages The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Django : Boot Up This Web Framework Written In Python & Develop Websites Fast

: Boot Up This Web Framework Written In Python & Develop Websites Fast Python for Programmers : Learn Python Quickly In This Accelerated Course

: Learn Python Quickly In This Accelerated Course Python Scrapy : Scrape Web Data Using Python

: Scrape Web Data Using Python Python Scipy : Simplify Computational Functions with This Open-Source Library

: Simplify Computational Functions with This Open-Source Library Python Numpy : Learn Scientific Computing with Python

: Learn Scientific Computing with Python Python BeautifulSoup : Extract Data From Web Pages Efficiently & Safely

: Extract Data From Web Pages Efficiently & Safely Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals: Create Python Applications Using the Most Up to Date Programming Techniques

Where to Buy

Purchase lifetime access to the Python Programming Bootcamp 3.0 training bundle for only $19. To do so, simply head to the AndroidGuys Deals store.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!