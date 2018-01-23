Get a Complete Android N Developer Course for only $9

Are you an aspiring Android developer or someone who is just getting started in creating mobile apps and games? What are you using as a resource for help? Have any videos? What about specific tutorials? Please don’t tell us you’re learning from a book. Get wise. Learn from someone who knows what they’re talking about — someone like Rob Percival.

Rob Percival is a self-described coding geek, and heads the popular Web hosting and design service Eco Web Hosting. He is passionate about passing on his knowledge to eager students, which has led him to run Code School in Cambridge, England every summer. Additionally, he is an influential online instructor and looks to guide students through tutorials such as those in this course.

About

As part of our Deal of the Day promotion, we’re currently offering bundle which includes more than 32 hours worth of lectures, spanning 270 topics. Priced at only $19, it’s a small price to pay for a lifetime’s worth of education!

Indeed, it’s a six-week crash course to help you create real, usable apps for Android. And, because it’s some of the most recent stuff you’ll find, there’s plenty here on Android N. By the time you are done you will know how to create an Instagram clone, an Uber clone, and a Flappy Bird game clone, too. Heck, you’ll be able to create some 17 apps when it’s all said and done!

Features

Access 270 lectures & 32.5 hours of content 24/7

Build WhatsApp, Uber, & Instagram clones from scratch

Learn how to market your apps effectively & make money

Familiarize yourself w/ Parse Server, Firebase, Admob, & much more

Use Java & Android Studio to build real apps

Where to Buy

If you’re interested in picking up this bundle, you can purchase the entire kit for a mere $9 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth roughly $200, it’s a fraction of the normal cost. And, when you think about it, this is a drop in the bucket when it comes to your future career or side job in development.