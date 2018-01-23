Verizon has a new BOGO deal on top Android flagship phones, available for a limited time

Verizon just announced it will be offering a new BOGO deal (with a trade-in) starting today, January 23. The promotion includes the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force and LG V30, so if you have been eyeing one of these flagships, this might be the right time for you to make a move. Just remember that the free unit will be same as the model you choose to purchase. So if you decide to get a Moto Z2 Force you will receive a second Moto Z2 Force for free.

In order to take advantage of the BOGO deal, you’ll have to buy the two phones using device payment, which means you’re required to jump on board with a 24-month device payment plan. Next, activate a new Verizon Unlimited account.

With this out of the way, you have up to 30 days to trade-in your phone. A full list of eligible phones and the amount you can receive for them can be found below.

Once all these requirements are neatly met, you’ll get the trade-in value of your phone, as well as monthly bill credits to offset the cost of the free phone.

The deal is available for both existing and new subscribers for a limited time. There’s no official word on when the BOGO will end, so if you’re interested we suggest taking advantage of it as soon as possible.