5 apps to help calorie count to hit your New Year objective

New Year, new me. Sound familiar? One of the most common resolutions to start a brand new year is to lose weight. Many of us make it, some of us succeed. It’s a hard goal to keep, and there are many different methods of achieving it. One such way is counting calories to ensure your daily intake is under your recommended allowance. Such an activity is tough to track, but luckily there are a few Android apps that can help.

Calorie Counter – MyFitnessPal

One of the most popular calorie counters has everything you need to achieve your goal. It enables you to track your meals and drinks by simply scanning the barcode of the packaging where it will register automatically the number of calories. With over 6 million items in the food database, it makes calorie counting a breeze.

Calorie Counter – EasyFit free

While the core functionality is very similar to others on the list, this app does give a good breakdown to go into detail about the types of food you are eating as opposed to just a simple tracker. You can also record any calories you’ve burnt off through fitness activities. The app is supported by ads which can sometimes get in the way.

Lifesum Calorie Counter

The best part of this app is the ability to socialize your goals. There’s also a ton of recipes that will help you achieve your goals and a handy meal planner to keep track. If you find yourself lost in all the options, this app is perfect as it provides a test to establish the best plan and goals for you to meet your desired weight. Whats more is that it integrates with Google Fit and S Health.

Lose It!

This app is super simple if you find the others overwhelming. Simply download, start logging, and lose weight. You simply enter your desired weight and the app will calculate your daily intake to achieve it. There’s a number of features included in the free version that can be enhanced by upgrading to premium.

YAZIO Calorie Counter

Look no further for the most feature-rich calorie counter. You’ll get a personal plan to lose weight adapted to your goal. You can track calories, carbs, fats, and protein across a database of 2 million foods. It even includes a step counter and syncs directly with Google Fit.

It’s important to keep calorie counting fun and easy to ensure you don’t lose motivation. Hopefully using the apps highlighted here will help achieve your goal. Do you have a go-to app you like for calorie counting we haven’t mentioned? Drop us a comment and let us know.