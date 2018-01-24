LightinTheBox offering sales on Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Mi A1, and Redmi Note 4 (Promoted Deals)

Lightinthebox have come through with some awesome offers on some pretty cool products that make for some really good savings on a variety of Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

First up is the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus that features a 5.99-inch display and 4000mAh battery. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with space for an external bump with a memory card. You can pick up the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus for just $175.97.

Key Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0GHz)

5.99-inch display (2160 x 1080 pixels)

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi A1

If you’re after something a little more portable, the Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and a still impressive 32GB of internal storage. It’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and is supported by a 3080mAh battery. While that should get you through a days usage, I wouldn’t stray too far away from a charger.

On the other hand, you’ll probably fall in love with the dual-camera (12-megapixel and 12-megapixel) setup on the back. You can get the Xiaomi Mi A1 for just $188.

Key Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0GHz)

5.5-inch display (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras

5-megapixel front-facing camera

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)

3080mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Last up is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that has a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 screen powered by a Snapdragon 625 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You’ll also get a 13-Megapixel rear camera and an impressive 4100mAh battery. You can pick up the Xiaomi Redmi Note4 for just $134.98

Key Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.1GHz)

5.5-inch display (1920 x 1080 pixels)

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)

4100mAh battery

Heads up readers! Given that these are unlocked smartphones, you’ll want to check that they are compatible with your given wireless provider. While they do have 3G and 4G support, it’s not guaranteed to work with you carrier — or at the speeds you might expect.