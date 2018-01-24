Treblab X2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones just $66.99

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? Our Deal of the Day is the Treblab X2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are currently only $66.99 (16% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Not only do these earphones give you a truly cordless experience, but they can also be paired to multiple devices at once.

The fruit of years of R&D, the TREBLAB X2’s are a new gold standard in Bluetooth headphones. Incomparable sound quality, revolutionary design, perfect connectivity, custom fit… these earbuds have it all in a compact, easily portable package. X2’s speakers are made from beryllium, an element common in stars’ cores and used only in top audio tools, making them truly out of this world.

Features

Relish absolutely perfect, 3D sound that flows through your body

Take calls directly w/ the built-in mic

Connect multiple devices so you don’t have to constantly unpair & repair

Block out distractions w/ CVC 6.0 noise cancellation

