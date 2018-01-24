Treblab X2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones just $66.99

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? Our Deal of the Day is the Treblab X2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are currently only $66.99 (16% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.
Not only do these earphones give you a truly cordless experience, but they can also be paired to multiple devices at once.
The fruit of years of R&D, the TREBLAB X2’s are a new gold standard in Bluetooth headphones. Incomparable sound quality, revolutionary design, perfect connectivity, custom fit… these earbuds have it all in a compact, easily portable package. X2’s speakers are made from beryllium, an element common in stars’ cores and used only in top audio tools, making them truly out of this world.
Features
- Relish absolutely perfect, 3D sound that flows through your body
- Take calls directly w/ the built-in mic
- Connect multiple devices so you don’t have to constantly unpair & repair
- Block out distractions w/ CVC 6.0 noise cancellation
Where to Buy
Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 16% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $66.99 right now!
Save even more!
In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.
If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.
How about a freebie?
Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!