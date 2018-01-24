Ultra Mobile updates entry-level plan, offers 500MB of 4G LTE data for $19

Mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs for short are smaller carriers that rent space on larger networks. They come in all shape and sizes, and often offer unique value propositions.

One such example is Ultra Mobile, which has been around since 2012. The carrier uses T-Mobile’s networks and focuses on offering low-cost plans for those who need a lot of international calling and texting.

Well, today the MVNO has announced it has updated its plans in a bid to keep up to date with the rapidly changing wireless communications space. Most notably, the company has updated its entry-level plan to include 500MB 4GB LTE data (up from just 100MB).

Ultra Mobile’s portfolio for 2018 includes five bundles and each plan comes with unlimited talk to 75+ destinations (15 additional destinations included), unlimited global text, international long distance credit (ILD), international roaming credit and full 4G LTE data buckets. You can check them out below:

$19 – 500MB 4G LTE data plus Unlimited 3G data when you buy 3-months of service

$23 – 1GB 4G LTE data plus an extra 1GB 4G LTE data per month when you buy 3-months of service

$29 – 4GB 4G LTE data plus extra 2GB 4G LTE and $10 ILD credit per month when you buy 3-months of service

$39 – $5GB 4G LTE data plus $20 ILD credit per month when you buy 3-months of service

$49 – Unlimited 4G LTE data plus a free fourth month when you buy three months

Along the updated plans, the company also announced it is offering International Call Credit in its Multi-Month Bonuses for increased long distance calls overseas.

Check out the carrier’s official website for more info on the new plans.